After tragedy left a Bellefonte family without its father, the community is stepping up to help

Life can change in the blink of an eye.
That's the unfortunate reality for the Eicher family of Bellefonte.
Corey Eicher died March 20 when he fell from a fifth-story apartment balcony while making construction repairs. State College police called the incident an "unfortunate accident."
Eicher was 43 years old and left behind his wife, Jaime Quinlan-Eicher, and seven children.
Having gotten to know the entire Eicher family since working with Quinlan-Eicher at Diamonds and Lace Bridal since 2008, Angela Todaro-Atiyeh felt like she wanted to do something to help, so she started a GoFundMe campaign.
"I was at work on Tuesday morning when my boss told us what happened," Todaro-Atiyeh said. "I wanted to just run to Jaime and hug her; my whole heart just broke for her and her kids."
Eicher, who was the owner of C.E. Concrete in Bellefonte, was the primary source of income for the family, while Quinlan-Eicher worked as a seamstress.
After Eicher's death, Quinlan-Eicher has had to take time off work to deal with end-of-life arrangements and everything else that arises after the sudden death of a loved one.
"With all that Jaime is facing right now, I wanted to help in some way, and creating a GoFundMe seemed like one of the best ways," Todaro-Atiyeh said. "I didn’t want her to have to stress about finances on top of the heartache."
On top funeral arraignments and the daily expenses of raising seven kids, the Eichers were also paying medical and tuition bills for their oldest daughter, Maya Eicher.
Maya was diagnosed with chronic portal vein thrombosis a few years ago, which resulted in major surgeries, transports to larger hospitals and large medical bills that were not covered by insurance.
"I knew that Corey was working hard to pay off those medical bills as well as her tuition," Todaro-Atiyeh said.
Within six days of the campaign circulating on social media, 89 contributors have donated $8,046 of the $25,000 goal.
"We live in an amazing community, full of people who are always willing to help when their friend, neighbor or even a stranger is in need," Todaro-Atiyeh said. "I’m amazed by the support the GoFundMe has received."
Donations to the Eicher family can be made at https://www.gofundme.com/support-the-eicher-family.
