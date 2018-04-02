Will beer be sold at this year’s Bellefonte Cruise?

Beer sales might be coming to this year’s Historic Bellefonte Cruise — but a vote approving, or denying, such a measure was tabled at Monday’s Bellefonte Borough Council meeting.
According to council members, more community input is needed before a decision is made.
Cruise Chairman Pat McCool told the council he hopes to acquire a temporary alcohol permit that would allow beer sales in a designated area from June 15-16 at the car show. Several council members raised concerns about the proposal, however, including safety for event attendees and possible damage to vehicles in the show
“You don’t want somebody drinking around your 1930 Chrysler,” councilman Jon Eaton said.
The designated area for beer sales, which would likely be in the town square, would have a clear boundary marked by cones or a rope, as well as cruise committee members and police monitoring, McCool said. Servers would be Responsible Alcohol Management Program-certified, and hours would be limited to 6-10 p.m. Friday and noon-6 p.m. Saturday.
Patrons would first need to buy a wristband for $5 before being allowed to purchase a can of beer for $4, McCool said.
“We’re just trying to raise (money) so that we can help fund a lot of the (Historic Bellefonte Inc.) projects. ... That’s what this is all about,” McCool said. “The booze thing is not about money — it’s about introducing something new into the cruise.”
McCool said beer sales present more opportunities to attract sponsors and grow the event. However, he said nothing’s etched in stone.
“By no means am I looking to, or is the cruise looking to, disrupt the community in any way or cause any hard feelings,” he said. “That’s not the intent at all.”
