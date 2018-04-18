Borough Council has voted. Will beer be sold at Bellefonte Cruise?

Beer will not be sold as this year's Historic Bellefonte Cruise.

The Bellefonte Borough Council on Monday voted 6-3 against Cruise Chairman Pat McCool's request to acquire a temporary alcohol permit, which would've allowed beer sales in a designated area from June 15-16 at the car show.

Council members said they've heard from community members expressing their opposition to the sale of alcohol at the event.

"I can't turn around and approve something that my community seems to oppose," council member Anne Walker said.

Council President Joanne Tosti-Vasey said the people she's talked to were concerned about sending the wrong message by mixing drinking and cars. She said there were also worries about having minors in such close proximity to the alcohol.

The designated area for beer sales was planned to be in the town square and would have been marked off by cones or a rope, McCool said at the April 2 borough council meeting.

Council members Melissa Hombosky, Michael Prendergast and Renee Brown all voted in favor of giving beer sales a try this year.

“The way I look at it, I think we should do it once,” Prendergast said. “If it works out and there’s no problems, maybe we'll address it in the future. If there are problems, we don’t have to do it again.”

McCool said "not a soul" has contacted him or anyone on the Cruise committee to give feedback on the proposal, so he was upset that council based their decision on a couple of "misinformed" letters that were sent in.

"I was a little disappointed," he said. "However, it doesn't really affect us in the sense that the show will still go on and still be bigger and better than it has been in previous years."

As for next year, McCool said it's too early to say if the committee will try again.