Walker Township fire elicits multi-company response

Four fire companies responded Tuesday afternoon to a Walker Township fire.
The blaze, at 112 Black Walnut Street, destroyed two sheds and caused exterior damage to the two homes on either side.
Walker Township Assistant Chief Chris Roan said that the shed fire was fully involved by the time the extinguishing apparatuses arrived, with flames visible from both structures. The fire was under control within 15 minutes, he said.
The cause of the fire and extent of the damage is not yet known. No injuries were reported.
Bellefonte, Pleasant Gap and Nittany Valley fire companies also responded.
Comments