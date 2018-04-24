Fire companies responded to a two-shed fire in Walker Township Tuesday. The fire was extinguished before it could spread, however the exteriors of two houses were damaged. Jeremy Hartley
Walker Township fire elicits multi-company response

By Lauren Muthler

April 24, 2018 05:10 PM

Four fire companies responded Tuesday afternoon to a Walker Township fire.

The blaze, at 112 Black Walnut Street, destroyed two sheds and caused exterior damage to the two homes on either side.

Walker Township Assistant Chief Chris Roan said that the shed fire was fully involved by the time the extinguishing apparatuses arrived, with flames visible from both structures. The fire was under control within 15 minutes, he said.

The cause of the fire and extent of the damage is not yet known. No injuries were reported.

Bellefonte, Pleasant Gap and Nittany Valley fire companies also responded.

