Elderly woman extracted after crashing vehicle into carport

An elderly woman was extracted from a vehicle Wednesday after crashing into a carport, fire officials said.
Crews on the scene at 422 Chestnut Street, Benner Township, said it wasn't immediately clear how she got her vehicle into the structure, but tire marks were visible leading from the road, through the lawn and into the carport. A small tree also appeared to have been knocked over.
A Logan Fire Company spokesperson said there was minor entrapment, but the woman was able to get herself out of the vehicle by her own power. She's being treated by Bellefonte EMS for unspecified injuries.
The vehicle was towed from the scene by Extreme Custom Cycles Auto Service.
Undine Fire Company, state and fire police also responded to the scene.
