Here’s how Bellefonte is updating its parking lots

Those who've struggled to find spare change to feed parking meters in Bellefonte will be happy to hear that credit card payments will soon be accepted.
Pay station kiosks will replace the old coin meters as part of a three-year plan to modernize several municipal parking lots. The project also involves repaving the lots, adding electric vehicle charging stations and eventually upgrading the street meters, according to assistant borough manager Don Holderman.
"We had to do something — it was getting in really poor shape," Holderman said of the lot on West Howard Street.
Construction crews started working on the West Howard Street parking lot about two weeks ago and will finish up prior to the Historic Bellefonte Cruise on June 15, he said. In mid-August, work will get underway at the West High Street lot near CVS. It's expected to reopen in October.
In addition to being repaved, the lots will be made ADA-accessible and conduits will be added so that electric vehicle charging stations can be set up in the future. Holderman said the lots may end up losing a few parking spaces because the plans include "islands" for trees to be planted, which help with stormwater management.
Drivers will pay at the kiosks by entering their license plate number, selecting a time limit and inserting coins or a credit card. They'll also have the opportunity to enter their cellphone number to receive a text alert when time is almost up, Holderman said.
Next year, the borough is planning on adding the kiosks to the lot on South Spring Street behind the Waffle Shop. The last phase of the project will come in 2020 when the heads of all the street meters in the borough are replaced with new ones that also accept credit cards, Holderman said.
Parking rates will likely go up because of the fees associated with processing credit cards, Holderman said. However, borough council will discuss the matter during its upcoming meetings.
Those who have parking permits for the lots that are undergoing construction will have access to other parking options around town, such as long-term meters, Holderman said.
