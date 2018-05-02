Motorcycle vs tractor-trailer crash shuts down I-80 west

Centre County emergency crews are responding to a motorcycle versus tractor-trailer crash that happened at about 6 p.m. Wednesday near the 158 milemarker on Interstate 80 westbound.
Dispatchers say that the motorcycle and driver are both underneath the semi-trailer, and the coroner is en route to the crash site.
Crews shut down all lanes on I-80 from the Bellefonte to Milesburg exits, while traffic is backed up bumper to bumper for several miles.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation advises drivers to steer clear of the Milesburg exit and use the green detour. The road is expected to reopen around 8 p.m.
Milesburg Fire Company and EMS are responding to the scene.
