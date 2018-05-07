2 injured in crash at troublesome intersection. Here's what's being done to fix it

Two women were transported by EMS Saturday afternoon after their vehicles collided at the intersection of College Avenue and Zion Road in Walker Township.
The intersection, which is known as the "Y in Zion" has proved troublesome over the years, with a total of nine crashes — two with fatal injuries — between 2012 and 2016, according to the state Department of Transportation.
Saturday's crash, according to state police at Rockview, occurred at 4:10 p.m. when police say Marian Koch, 70, of Loganton, failed to stop her Ford Escape at the stop sign coming off of Zion Road and struck the Chevy HHR driven by 23-year-old Cindy Traxler, of Aaronsburg, on the driver's side.
Both drivers were transported from the scene by Bellefonte EMS to Mount Nittany Medical Center for treatment of unspecified injuries. A passenger in Traxler's vehicle was uninjured.
Fire police closed down College Avenue from its intersection with Cemetery Road to Ingram's Market at 150 Nittany Valley Drive for about an hour while police and the Walker Township Fire Company responded to the crash.
Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
Tom Zilla, principal transportation planner for the Centre Regional Planning Agency, told the Centre Daily Times in March that two options being looked at to increase safety at that intersection include a roundabout and a traffic signal. The project would likely cost $3.9 million and be fully funded, he said.
PennDOT said the project is in preliminary design and expected to be bid in October 2019.
