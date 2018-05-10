Medical helicopter called to scene of I-80 crash

A medical helicopter was called to the scene of a van versus tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 80 at about 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
According to dispatch reports, the the van flipped over, causing unknown injuries to its passengers. A patient in one of the vehicles was found unresponsive, not breathing, by the guardrail near the 158 milemarker, near the Milesburg exit, dispatch said.
All other patients were up, walking around, according to dispatch.
There's a lane restriction on the westbound lane of traffic from about the Bellefonte to Milesburg exits, according to PennDOT.
Milesburg Fire Company and Bellefonte EMS are responding to the scene.
