Vehicle crash with injuries causes road hazards, fire personnel caution motorists to avoid area

Emergency personnel are cautioning motorists to steer clear of East College Avenue in Pleasant Gap until electrical hazards are cleared from the road.
A minivan crashed into a utility pole and the side of the house at 169 E. College Ave. at about 5 p.m. As a result of the crash, low-laying electrical wires are hanging across the road.
Fire police blocked off East College Avenue from Main Street to Harrison Road.
Pleasant Gap Fire Company Chief Lou Brungard said the utility company has been notified and it would be at least an hour once they got there until the scene would be cleared.
The driver sustain suspected minor injuries and was transported by EMS to Mount Nittany Medical Center.
Brungard said the cause of the crash is not yet known, as the investigation has just begun.
Spring Township police and Alpha Fire Company are also responding to the scene.
