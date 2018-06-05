Jogger injured in early morning crash in Bellefonte

A jogger was injured after being struck by a vehicle early Tuesday in Bellefonte, state police said.
According to state police at Rockview, the incident occurred at about 6:47 a.m. along the 700 block of East Howard Street. The unnamed jogger was traveling along the side of the road when he was struck by a sedan driven by John J. Barrow Jr., 26, of Bellefonte.
The jogger "sustained moderate injuries and was taken to the hospital," police said. Barrow was uninjured.
Barrow is an independent contractor for the Centre Daily Times. No charges have been filed in relation to the crash.
East Howard was reduced to one lane between Krider Lane and Wiltshire Drive as police investigated, WJAC reported.
