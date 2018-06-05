3 injured in 2-vehicle crash

A two-vehicle crash late Tuesday night sent one to the hospital and injured two others.
The two vehicles collided at the intersection of East College Avenue and Cemetery Lane in Walker Township at about 9:45 p.m., sending both vehicles off the side of the roadway, according to dispatch. One vehicle, a red Ford Focus, struck the embankment near the stop sign in the northbound lane.
One patient was transported by ambulance to Mount Nittany Medical Center for treatment of suspected minor injuries, while the other two were treated by paramedics on the scene, Walker Township Fire Company Capt. Jordan Corman said.
Cemetery Lane from Zion Road to Zion Back Road and the portion of East College Avenue from before the cemetery to the Dollar General were closed for about an hour as Walker Township Fire Company, Pleasant Gap EMS, Mount Nittany Paramedics and state police responded to the scene.
The East College Avenue and Cemetery Lane intersection has proven troublesome in the past, as it was the site of a fatal crash in December 2016.
The names of those involved and severity of injuries were not available on the scene. The investigation into what caused the crash is ongoing.
Comments