Each year, a local couple holds an event for someone in need. This 3-year-old is next

For all the times you told yourself that classic car sitting in your garage was an investment, now’s your time to give back.
Which is not to say that you need a classic car in order to participate in the Hot Rod Poker Run that will begin at noon on Aug. 4 at the Milesburg Legion Grounds. If yours is strictly a show vehicle, there will also be a people’s choice car show, a silent auction and a pulled pork dinner.
Holsinger Automotive Repair in Bellefonte is sponsoring the event. Each year, owner Jim Holsinger and his wife, Teri, pick someone in need to sponsor and this year the spotlight falls on 3-year-old Lia Florio.
Lia lives with her family in Boalsburg. Kristi Florio, Lia's mother, said that the proceeds from the poker run could help cover expenses like an adaptive tricycle, a modified vehicle or a better bed.
"We feel so blessed to know we have a support base wider than our friends and family. It’s amazing to have complete strangers willing to donate their time and effort to help a little girl that they just met and with this support it gives us strength to continue fighting for Lia," Kristi Florio said.
The first person the Holsingers hosted a fundraiser for was their own nephew, who was born without a jaw, cheek plate or right ear. Teri was visiting the boy’s parents one day when she stumbled across one of the medical bills on the floor.
“It literally put me to my knees,” Teri said.
The Holsingers kept going, helping among others a mother of two with postpartum cardiomyopathy and a 3-year-old from Williamsport with liver cancer. Usually the people they help take an active role in planning the next year’s fundraiser.
It was their daughter who suggested building the 2018 poker run around Lia. Registration will cost $20 and begin at 10 a.m. at the Milesburg Legion Grounds. Craft Vendors who would like to participate or those interested in donating to the silent auction can contact Teri at 876-1023.
“It’s just a great big party to raise a lot of money for someone in need,” Teri said.
