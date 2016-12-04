Share our heritage: 1974 Centre Hall softball team

Today’s photo is from Scott Vogt.
It features the 1974 Miller Motor Co. men’s softball team, of Centre Hall, a member of the Penns Valley Men’s Softball League. Vogt writes: “Miller Motors was one of 12 teams in the league that year.”
Pictured are, front row: batboy Davey Orwig; row one, from left: Joe Slenker, Ken Barner, Tim Shope, Bill Reese, Woody Shaner, Frank Slenker and Ronnie Stover; row two, from left: Ron Sweitzer, Freddie Ward, Joe McDonald, Jim Clouse, Dick Delaney, Dave Edwards, Scott Vogt and Ike Orwig.
ABOUT THIS SERIES
Each Monday, the Centre Daily Times will publish an installment in our “Share our Heritage” series, featuring photos from Centre County’s past. Readers are welcome to submit photos to the CDT by mail, in person or by email at jmcallister@centredaily.com.
Comments