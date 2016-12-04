Penns Valley

December 4, 2016 8:45 PM

Share our heritage: 1974 Centre Hall softball team

Today’s photo is from Scott Vogt.

It features the 1974 Miller Motor Co. men’s softball team, of Centre Hall, a member of the Penns Valley Men’s Softball League. Vogt writes: “Miller Motors was one of 12 teams in the league that year.”

Pictured are, front row: batboy Davey Orwig; row one, from left: Joe Slenker, Ken Barner, Tim Shope, Bill Reese, Woody Shaner, Frank Slenker and Ronnie Stover; row two, from left: Ron Sweitzer, Freddie Ward, Joe McDonald, Jim Clouse, Dick Delaney, Dave Edwards, Scott Vogt and Ike Orwig.

Penns Valley

Comments

