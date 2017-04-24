Centre Hall man sues airline, cruise line over leg injury

A Centre Hall man is suing British Airways and Viking River Cruises over injuries he suffered when he fell boarding a bus at London’s Heathrow Airport in 2015.
Daniel F. Brannen, in a suit filed Friday in U.S. Middle District Court, contends his fall was caused because the bus was too far from the curb.
It occurred while he and his wife Claire were en route to Marseilles, France, for the Vikings Portraits of Southern France cruise, the suit states.
Viking had arranged for air travel for the couple from Newark, N.J., to London on British Airways where they were to board a connecting flight to Marseilles.
When they arrived at Heathrow on Nov. 1, 2015, they said they were told their connecting British Airways flight had been canceled and they would fly to Brussels, Belgium, on Brussels Airlines, and then on to Marseilles.
According to the court complaint, the Brannens were instructed to use the airport inter-terminal bus system to get to the proper gate for their new flight.
They claim their bus board stopped nearly two feet from the curb.
Brannen, who uses a cane because he has arthritis in his right foot, fell when he attempted to board because his good foot slipped off the bus, the suit states.
The Brussels Airlines flight also was canceled, so he said he and his wife spent the night at an airport hotel. It was there he said he discovered a large bruise and a collection of blood under the skin on his left shin.
Brannen said he reported his injury to airport security the following morning.
The couple completed their vacation and when they returned home, he said his family doctor discovered an infection in his left leg.
He underwent a series of treatments from Nov. 10, 2015, and Feb. 22, 2016, that prevented him from working as a substitute teacher, he says.
Brannen is seeking unspecified damages including $5,510 he claims he lost by not being able to teach.
