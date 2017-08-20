Dinosaur stalks the grounds at Grange Fair

0:29 Thunderstorm approaches State College Pause

0:28 Parents of Timothy Piazza go to hearing

6:21 Man with dementia hears music from his era and lights up

1:05 Google after viral memo about female programmers: diversity is critical to success

1:15 'Generational Sins' official teaser trailer

0:13 Dinosaur visits Grange Fair

2:49 Wolf speaks at Ag Progress

1:03 Q&A with 2017 Grange Fair Queen Megan Royer

1:19 Competition at practice intensifies as first game draws near