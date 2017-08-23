Local politicians share a meal with constituents

Local politicians sharing a potluck meal with their constituents is a Grange Fair tradition.
On Wednesday night, Democrats and Republicans who represent Centre County gathered at their tents (one apart from each other) at the Centre County Grange Encampment and Fair for the annual potluck events.
“Any time you put food into a gathering of people, it changes the dynamic. ... And so that’s why I really enjoy potluck night,” said U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-Howard Township.
It’s always nice to catch up with constituents about what’s going on, said state Rep. Mike Hanna, D-Lock Haven.
He said he’s been coming to potluck night at Grange Fair since the early 1990s.
Centre County Commissioner Mark Higgins said he enjoys meeting up with old friends and having some “great” food in a “wonderful” outdoor setting.
There was also a bit of friendly competition between the Democrats and Republicans.
Each party had a bin set up near their tent for non-perishable food donations.
Thompson said he met with a representative from a community action team who suggested doing a food drive at the fair, and Thompson took it one step further.
“In this day of divisiveness, how ’bout we get the Republicans and the Democrats to work together to raise food for people who are experiencing hunger,” he said.
Non-perishables can be dropped off through Saturday at their tents, and the donations will go to a food bank in Centre County.
Sarah Rafacz: 814-231-4619, @SarahRafacz
