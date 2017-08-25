Teen donates lamb sale proceeds to cancer department at hospital

More Videos 5:23 These two Spikes players grew up playing baseball together in Venezuela. They continued that bond in State College. Pause 0:22 Miss BEA is also a field goal kicker 0:49 Local student sells lamb at Grange Fair to support cancer patients 1:14 Protesters chant “blood on your hands” to Charlottesville City Council 1:20 How to give your child a healthy start to the school year 0:29 Thunderstorm approaches State College 0:28 Parents of Timothy Piazza go to hearing 1:59 Transgender children often know they are different 'at a really young' age, psychiatrist says 1:15 'Generational Sins' official teaser trailer 1:15 James Franklin discusses new contract with Penn State Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Local student sells lamb at Grange Fair to support cancer patients Marissa Bilyeu, 17, sold one of her lambs at the Grange Fair and donated the money to the Mount Nittany Medical Center cancer department in memory of her uncle who passed away from cancer. The lamb brought in $1,800 at auction. Marissa Bilyeu, 17, sold one of her lambs at the Grange Fair and donated the money to the Mount Nittany Medical Center cancer department in memory of her uncle who passed away from cancer. The lamb brought in $1,800 at auction. Daniel A. Nelson dnelson@mcclatchy.com

