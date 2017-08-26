More Videos

This is what construction looks like at State College Area High School 1:18

This is what construction looks like at State College Area High School

Pause
Lumberjack Competition at Centre County Grange Fair 0:49

Lumberjack Competition at Centre County Grange Fair

Local student sells lamb at Grange Fair to support cancer patients 0:49

Local student sells lamb at Grange Fair to support cancer patients

Protesters chant “blood on your hands” to Charlottesville City Council 1:14

Protesters chant “blood on your hands” to Charlottesville City Council

Thunderstorm approaches State College 0:29

Thunderstorm approaches State College

Semi Truck Driver Smashes Into Houston Freeway Sign 0:26

Semi Truck Driver Smashes Into Houston Freeway Sign

Miss BEA is also a field goal kicker 0:22

Miss BEA is also a field goal kicker

These two Spikes players grew up playing baseball together in Venezuela. They continued that bond in State College. 5:23

These two Spikes players grew up playing baseball together in Venezuela. They continued that bond in State College.

James Franklin discusses new contract with Penn State 1:15

James Franklin discusses new contract with Penn State

Dreibelbis walks into court for hearing 0:10

Dreibelbis walks into court for hearing

  • Lumberjack Competition at Centre County Grange Fair

    Loggers from four states competed Saturday in a lumberjack competition at the basketball court of the Centre County Grange fairgrounds in Centre Hall.

Loggers from four states competed Saturday in a lumberjack competition at the basketball court of the Centre County Grange fairgrounds in Centre Hall. Britney Milazzo bmilazzo@centredaily.com
Loggers from four states competed Saturday in a lumberjack competition at the basketball court of the Centre County Grange fairgrounds in Centre Hall. Britney Milazzo bmilazzo@centredaily.com

Penns Valley

Grange Fair wraps up with lumberjacks and Jills competition

By Britney Milazzo

bmilazzo@centredaily.com

August 26, 2017 11:52 PM

CENTRE HALL

Dave Johns slipped on chain mail over his feet, ankles and legs. The metal rings linked together to form a mesh-like armor, similar to what knights wore in the Middle Ages.

The Syracuse, N.Y., native protects himself with the armor every time he participates in lumberjack events, and Saturday afternoon was no exception.

He was among about 30 loggers from New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia who participated in a lumberjack competition at the Centre County Grange Encampment and Fair.

Johns pointed out that his shoe had been cut into by an ax.

The ax went right through it. Had I not been wearing it (chain mail), it could have severed my foot. Thing is, it doesn’t protect from the blow so it felt like you just took a sledge hammer to your foot, but it saves you.

Dave Johns, lumberjack

“The ax went right through it,” he said. “Had I not been wearing it (chain mail), it could have severed my foot. Thing is, it doesn’t protect from the blow, so it felt like you just took a sledgehammer to your foot, but it saves you.”

The lumberjack event included a series of logging activities, such as ax throwing, standing block and chainsaw cutting, and log bucking.

The winners of the men’s and women’s divisions received a monetary prize, said Bill Simcox, president of the Pennsylvania Professional Lumberjack Organization.

Aspen wood from a Milesburg-based logging company was used for each event, with each log cut the same size for fairness, Simcox added.

Aspen wood from Milesburg lumber company used during lumberjack event

Simcox said softer wood is preferred because it’s easy to cut through.

Martha King, of Chadds Ford Township, participated in Saturday’s event. She’s also a reigning lumberjill international champion. Last year, she was on the winning relay team that represented the United States in Australia.

“It’s something I’ve always been into,” she said. “I grew up near Philly, chopping down trees with my dad, and I guess I just kept it up.”

She was one of a few contestants Saturday who hit the bull’s-eye during the ax-throwing event. And when she did, the crowd surrounding the basketball court at the fairgrounds cheered.

“Everyone has a different style to their throw so there is no real perfect method,” King said.

Simcox said Grange Fair committee member Latrisha Hough got in contact with him about bringing the lumberjack competition to the fair.

“What we really wanted was to give people a full competition like they would see at other events,” he said. “It’s a hobby for a lot of people, but one they’re really invested in and we wanted to bring that here.”

Britney Milazzo: 814-231-4648, @M11azzo

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

This is what construction looks like at State College Area High School

View More Video