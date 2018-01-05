Miles Township Fire Co. opens as warm-up shelter

As central Pennsylvania experiences below zero wind chills, a local fire station is opening its doors to those seeking warmth.
Miles Township Fire Company posted on its Facebook page Thursday night that it would be open for people who need to get warm or have heat that isn’t working. The fire station, located at 102 Broad St. in Rebersburg, will be open through the weekend.
“We’re here for the community any time of (the) day or night. Especially this time of year, ... we need to take care of one another,” fire Chief Eric Miller said.
He said there are “a lot” of elderly people who live in the community and with the temperatures “bearing down” to what they’re going to be over the weekend, the fire company wanted to make sure they did their best to help people who lose their heat or aren’t able to get their house up to temperature.
Never miss a local story.
A wind chill advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. Saturday for much of central Pennsylvania, including southern Centre County.
Expect wind chill temperatures ranging from zero to minus 20, according to the National Weather Service. Those cold wind chills can cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes to exposed skin.
Miller said a few people stopped by the fire station on Friday morning to grab a warm drink.
Though the fire station doesn’t have any beds, he said that if anyone needed to spend the night, they’d do their best to make accommodations.
Sarah Rafacz: 814-231-4619, @SarahRafacz
Comments