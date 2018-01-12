Tree cutting in Potters Mills Gap to continue

Tree cutting near U.S. Route 322 in Potters Mills Gap is scheduled to continue through Jan. 25, with travel delays possible during that time, PennDOT announced.
State Department of Transportation crews are scheduled to cut and remove trees along the two-lane section of the area with work hours from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Anytime work activity could impact motorists, traffic will be stopped in each direction for 10-15 minutes, according to the release. When work takes place away from traffic, no delays are anticipated.
The tree cutting is an extension of phase two of PennDOT’s Potters Mills Gap project and must be completed before work on phase three can begin.
Phase one of the project constructed the new bridge at Sand Mountain Road. Phase two created the new local interchange on U.S. Route 322 at Sand Mountain Road. The goal of phase three is to reconstruct U.S. Route 322 from Sand Mountain Road to Potters Mills, including a new Route 322/Route 144 intersection.
The goal of the project is to alleviate congestion and allow traffic to move more safely and efficiently from the county line to Potters Mills.
Motorists can check conditions in real-time by visiting www.511PA.com.
