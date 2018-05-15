Medical helicopter transporting crash patient takes off just before storm hits

A medical helicopter transporting a patient from a three-vehicle crash on South Pennsylvania Avenue in Centre Hall on Tuesday afternoon, took off just before severe thunderstorms rolled into the area.
The helicopter touched down in the grassy field behind the Snappy's at 2892 Earlystown Road at about 1:45 p.m., just as winds were starting to pick up, to transport one female patient to Gesinger Medical Center in Danville.
The patient was injured as she was driving her red Chevy pickup truck down South Pennsylvania Avenue at about 1:20 p.m. toward Potters Mills, and crashed into a combine headed up the Centre Hall mountain near the Potter Street intersection, a Centre Hall Fire Co. spokesman said. After initial impact, the pickup then struck a silver SUV on its left front end.
The Chevy sustained heavy damage to its front, driver's side, entrapping the driver in the vehicle. She was extracted by Centre Hall and Pleasant Gap fire company crews, tended to by Pleasant Gap EMS and LifeLink paramedics on the scene, then driven down to Snappy's to await the arrival of the helicopter.
The male driver of the combine was reportedly cleared and released from the scene without injuries by state police at Rockview. The female driving the SUV sustained minor injuries, was treated by Pleasant Gap EMS on the scene, then transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center, according to Centre Hall Fire Co.
South Pennsylvania Avenue was reopened to traffic by 2 p.m., as both the Chevy and SUV were towed from the scene.
The names of the two patients were not released.
Comments