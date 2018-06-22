Weather prohibits medical helicopter from landing at crash scene

A medical helicopter was called to the scene of a one-vehicle rollover crash in Miles Township on Friday, but adverse weather prohibited it from landing.
The patient was instead transported by ambulance to Geisinger Danville, while the other two were transported to Mount Nittany.
None of the injuries, according to Miles Township Fire Company Chief Eric Miller, appeared to be life-threatening.
Miller said his company was called out to the 1400 block of Brush Valley Road at about 5:30 p.m. for a vehicle crash with entrapment. When he arrived on the scene, two patients were out of the vehicle while the other was confined in the vehicle that had rolled over into a cornfield.
The patient in the vehicle, the driver, was extracted and transported to Geisinger Danville.
The road was wet from recent rain storms during the time of the crash, but Miller said they had not yet determined whether that was a factor or what the cause of the crash was.
Penns Valley EMS, Pleasant Gap EMS and Mount Nittany medics also responded to the scene.
