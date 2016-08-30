Penns Valley to hold information session on high school master plan

Penns Valley Area School District administrators are teaming up with KCBA Architects Tuesday night to hold a public information session on high school renovation and master plan updates.
It’s part of a series of community outreach programs to keep the public in the loop with the district’s high school master plan.
The event will be held 5 p.m. at the Penns Valley Area High School auditorium. Each hour until 7 p.m. will focus on a different topic.
According to a report from the district, administration targeted areas of need and improvement at the high school on Penns Valley Road in Penn Township.
They assessed the auditorium, cafeteria, classroom and learning spaces, the gymnasium, library, and other offices and optional areas.
However, the plan to go forward is in the hands of the nine-member board who could approve the projects as a whole, approve only parts of the renovation plans, or nothing at all.
Reports from the district said the project could cost up to $17.6 million if all areas of need undergo construction.
