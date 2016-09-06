DuBois Business College to close

In 2014, DuBois Business College opened in the Philipsburg area.
In 2016, it is announcing an end.
The doors are closing on not just the Philipsburg campus, but the whole organization.
In July, DBC was fighting to find a new accrediting agency after the Accrediting Council for Independent Colleges and Schools was placed under a microscope by U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., for a “long record of failure,” including a 35 percent graduation rate.
By contrast, DBC claimed a high degree of success for its graduates, and an 87 percent employment rate.
“Our graduates get jobs. Our placement record is excellent,” said President Jackie Syktich in 2013 after announcing that DBC would move into the space that South Hills School of Business and Technology had just vacated in the Moshannon Valley Enterprise Center in Rush Township.
South Hills had more than 16 years in the Philipsburg area. DBC had less than three.
“DuBois Business College has served as a valuable resource that has aligned students with careers for more than a century. Today’s announcement is troubling, yet I have been reassured that students will be welcomed at other local institutions, in order to finish their studies,” said U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-Howard Township.
He placed the burden on red tape.
“Situations like this are often complicated by over burdensome federal regulations that have been making it harder and harder for schools like DuBois Business College to operate,” he said. “In addition to reining in federal overreach, my commitment remains to closing the skills gap through workforce training and I stand ready to assist the community in identifying the best ways to provide quality educational opportunities for students, job-seekers and those looking to better their lives.”
The closure comes just two months after Syktich said there was more than a year before anything would occur.
“If something were to happen with ACICS, we would have 18 months to get accreditation through another accreditor,” Syktich said at that time. “I feel confident with that.”
DBC could not be reached for comment Tuesday.
Comments