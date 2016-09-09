Moshannon Valley congregation outgrowing church building

They say when God closes a door, he opens a window.
In the Moshannon Valley, gFree isn’t just opening windows. It’s building them, embarking on constructing a new home to hold its growing family.
According to Gallup, church memberships have been falling steadily for 20 years. About 1,000 churches open their doors each year, while thousands more close their doors amid declining congregations.
The church once known as Gearhartville Free Methodist occupies a simple white wooden structure in Decatur Township, on the Clearfield County side of the Moshannon Valley community. It was born in 1891, and its first meetings were held in the historic Old Mud Church in Philipsburg. For a long time, it was a small but steady group of followers.
Over the past 10 years or so, however, their numbers have blossomed.
“When we arrived about five years ago, we were looking for a welcoming church family that we could participate in activities and have our daughters grow up in a loving, Christ-centered environment. We were immediately welcomed and our daughters felt right at home in their Sunday school classes,” said Steve Switala. “The atmosphere with the come-as-you-are mentality really works at gFree. ...We love gFree and are excited to be part of a growing church.”
In 2007, the Rev. Noel Meyers came in as pastor. A family man with a friendly smile and a ready helping hand, Meyers has both grown the congregation and grown the awareness that the small, off-the-beaten-path church existed.
It was two years later that they rebranded themselves as the hipper, newer gFree, admitting that the official name is “freakishly long,” while the shortened version is “more fun and so much easier.”
It worked. It just kept growing. They added more services. They tried taking their show on the road, using the auditorium at the Philipsburg-Osceola Junior High School for services to accommodate their larger crowds, but ultimately, they found themselves back in their small but lively sanctuary, waiting until the time was right for a move.
That time came in 2016. This summer, the church embarked on its capital campaign, preparing to build a 200-foot by 100-foot structure that will not just replace the much-smaller church now in use but the fellowship hall as well. The new one-stop shop will be constructed at the same site as the fellowship hall, down the road and around the corner.
“This was the next barrier to becoming the church we wanted to be,” said Meyers.
That barrier came with a price tag.
According to associate pastor Merry Kendall, the three-year goal for funding was $750,000. Since the May kickoff of the campaign, the church has racked up pledges of $808,812 in support. Of that, $110,562 has already been received.
For members of the congregation, it’s no surprise that people are giving back as much as they are getting from their experience.
“Love. Love is what sets gFree apart for me,” said Valerie Stiner. “It is the people's love of Christ first and then their love of other people. I don't just mean loving people who are already members of gFree or are their friends. I mean the people's love of others no matter if they know them or not.”
But as much as they are growing, they don’t want to break up other church families.
“(Meyers’) biggest thing was not pulling Christians from other churches. He wasn't going to be a part of the tug-of-war and church hopping,” said Gina Raymond.
Instead, they want to give a home to people who haven’t found the right fit yet.
“We are building a bigger church facility so that we can connect more people in the Phillipsburg area with Christ,” said Stiner. “Our people do not want to take anyone from other churches, they want to help people who have no home church to find a place to worship and a group of people with which to worship.”
