Philipsburg senior living community to add a $10 million expansion project

Windy Hill Village, a Presbyterian Senior Living community in Philipsburg, will begin construction on a 48-unit senior rental apartment to add to its existing campus in early 2017. The $10 million expansion, called Westminster Place, will be a Passive House building, a sustainable design that requires 50 percent less energy used for other heating and cooling systems. According to a release, the design is one of fewer than 50 in the country.
“Presbyterian Senior Living strives to be a leader in energy efficient designs and systems, which (ensures) excellent resident comfort and long-term sustainability with low operating costs for our current and future residents,” Jeff Davis, senior vice president and chief financial officer of Presbyterian Senior Living, said in a statement. “Passive House is a big step towards our future in which we plan to do even more in this area.”
The organization reports utilities are estimated at about $50 a month, or half of a conventional system. Green features include airtight construction, low-flow fixtures for water conservation and LED lighting systems with motion detection lighting in the hallways.
The four-story building will feature 37 one-bedroom and 11 two-bedroom units. Eight will have an anticipated rent of $811 to $1,086, while the rest will be tax credit rentals “with income limits applied to those applications.” The Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency will announce the income ranges for applications for the units as they become available, according to a release.
The Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency received $7.7 million in tax credits for the project. Windy Hill Village has 179 residents.
