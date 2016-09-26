Philipsburg spa to close

Kneading Body Spa, located at 124 N. Second St. in Philipsburg, plans to close on May 26.
Owner Davina Haponski cited a family move as the reason for the closing. According to a release, the business will cease sales of gift certificates and any unused certificates must be redeemed by May 26. Certificates lose $10 in value after each year from the purchase date.
The release stated there will be no refunds for unused certificates. Haponski said in the statement that she will be working on a referral list of massage therapists, spas and yoga instructors for clients. An email will be sent to clients in April.
“It has truly been an honor to have this business and to meet so many incredible people,” she said in the release. “I will miss my clients.”
Haponski declined further comment on the closing.
Besides massage therapy, Kneading Body Spa offers salon services and fitness and yoga classes.
