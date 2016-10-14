Osceola Mills medication collection box to be unveiled

A medication collection box will soon be available for the residents of Osceola Mills.
Pennsylvania American Water, in partnership with the Clearfield County District Attorney’s Office, will unveil the newly installed collection box at the Decatur Township Police Department, a news release said. The box “will help get drugs safely off the streets, keeping them away from youth and protecting local waterways.”
The unveiling is slated for 1 p.m. Monday at the police department, 575 Fairview Road, the news release said.
