Fans rush field after P-O wins

After breaking a losing streak Saturday that the football team has held onto since September 2013, fansare ready to celebrate.
Some students said they plan to cheer for the football team when the announcements come on Monday morning, highlighting the team’s first win since 2013.
It was also the first time the team played on its new field behind the high school, which is slated for more renovations to add bleachers, concession stands and team rooms.
After P-O’s 34-14 win against St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy on Saturday afternoon, some students rushed the field while the marching band played the school’s fight song — the same as that of the University of Notre Dame.
While it was a first of many for the team, it also so happened to be the last football game of the season — but one some students said could come with motivation for next year.
“School’s definitely going to be fun next week — we’ll do a lot of cheering, but I think this a start to something better,” junior Alecia Briskar said.
She attended the game Saturday afternoon with fellow junior Caitlin Marko, who said the win could positively affect how the team plays next year.
“I just think a good ending can be big motivation,” she said. “It’s a good win and they’re playing on a new field, which is really nice.”
For former P-O student and football player Todd Mathews, who graduated in 2011, the new football field impressed him the most.
“I feel it boosts the morale a lot,” he said. “They don’t have to go off campus to play, and feel the players have more to play for when they’re right at home.”
Oct. 14 was the last time the team played on its former field, Veterans Memorial Field, adjacent to the Moshannon Valley YMCA, between Railroad and East Pine streets, and Black Moshannon Road.
The district is keeping it open for limited use only, but moving the varsity football team to a new turf field behind the high school.
Veterans Memorial Field is located on a flood plain.
The game Saturday afternoon was what Athletic Director Lee Fisher called “old fashion football,” as most fans brought their own chairs and blankets to sit on while watching the game.
And that kind of atmosphere is what Mathews also said he appreciated.
“It’s just cool and feels like how football should be, without a grandstand,” he said.
Britney Milazzo: 814-231-4648, @M11azzo
