Children, pets dress up for Philipsburg Harvest Festival parade

Cooper, a 3-year-old French bulldog, didn’t look much like a dog Saturday morning.
Dressed in a costume handpicked by his owner, Jenna Mulholland, of Philipsburg, Cooper was, instead, a spider.
But he was hardly the only dog dressed up for the annual Philipsburg Harvest Festival parade.
In fact, this year, Philipsburg Main Street Manager Dana Shoemaker, who helped organize the event, said it was the largest turnout she’s seen for the parade held along North Front Street, which included children dressed in costume, their families, and pets.
“There were more people than we’ve had in the past,” she said. “And there were a lot of pets. It’s the most people and dogs I’ve seen.”
Shoemaker estimated about 400 people participated in the parade.
She attributed that to good weather.
By noon Saturday, it was 69 degrees and partly sunny, according to the National Weather Service.
“It’s always hit and miss,” Shoemaker said. “One year, it was similar to this, and the next it was freezing cold — it didn’t snow, but it was cold.”
Last year, it was sunny, but very windy, she said.
But the day as scheduled for the fest didn’t go as originally planned.
Shoemaker said this year’s event didn’t include vendors.
With an afternoon football game Saturday between Philipsburg-Osceola Area High School and St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy on P-O’s new field, she said more people would likely be at the game than downtown Philipsburg for the fest.
“We generally don’t have other challenges, but this year we have the game,” Shoemaker said. “But the parade was the big thing and then things will die off.”
After the parade, about 10 businesses participated in trick-or-treating by allowing children who were dressed in costume to come to their store to pick up candy.
Philipsburg Main Street was also raffling off the chance to win a side-by-side off-road vehicle valued at $25,000.
