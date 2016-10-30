Man arrested after high-speed chase in Philipsburg

A 36-year-old man was arrested and charged after a high-speed chase through Philipsburg on Oct. 19, in which he almost stuck two people, including a 6-month-old.
Brian Gregory Winters, of Osceola Mills, was charged with fleeing and attempting to elude police.
Police say the incident happened when officers attempted to stop Winters for a traffic violation. He then allegedly sped up and fled from police.
Winters drove his vehicle at a high rate of speed, according to police, through Philipsburg, nearly striking a 53-year-old woman and a 6-month-old baby.
He then drove his vehicle through a resident’s lawn while attempting to negotiate a right-hand curve, and fled the area, according to police.
Police say they located Winters shortly afterward.
His bail was set at $25,000.
