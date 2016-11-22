Philipsburg

November 22, 2016 9:03 PM

Philipsburg Borough Council swears in new member

By Sarah Rafacz

The Philipsburg Borough Council unanimously appointed Chuck Moore to fill the vacant seat on council.

He was sworn in Monday night by Mayor John Streno after having sent a letter of interest, which council accepted during its October meeting.

Moore takes over for Wanda “Twigg” McDonald. Council received her letter of resignation in September.

Whenever a council member resigns, the borough advertises seeking letters of interest, said Shelley Walstrom, Philipsburg borough secretary.

Council President Barb Gette said she’s “very happy” to have Moore on board.

He’s a local businessman and has a family, Gette said.

Moore has apartments and owns several buildings in Philipsburg, Walstrom said.

While council received no other letters of interest for the position, Gette said he will be a “great asset.”

The term runs through 2017, at which point he will have to run if he wants to continue serving on council, Walstrom said.

