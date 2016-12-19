Philipsburg street floods after weekend weather

A lot of rain can cause problems. So can snow and ice. Get the rain on the heels of the winter weather, and you can have another problem.
Flooding.
In Philipsburg on Monday, cars and trucks were splashing through water inches deep on North Centre Street as they rolled past Weis Markets.
“The only issue we’ve really had a call about is by Weis,” borough secretary Shelly Walstrom said.
The problem was likely caused by snow and ice from Friday and Saturday that melted in the heavy rains on Sunday.
“It floods there when the creek is high,” Walstrom said.
The street is maintained by PennDOT. Walstrom said the state agency was made aware of the issues.
“Anytime there is flooding along a state road, our maintenance crews would be available to help out with traffic control, etc.,” said PennDOT spokeswoman Marla Fannin.
Meanwhile, Walstrom said no one had reported cars stalling out because of the water, but many locals were detouring around the flooding just to be safe.
Lori Falce: 814-235-3910, @LoriFalce
Comments