No tax increase in Rush Township

The Rush Township Board of Supervisors adopted the 2017 budget on Dec. 8.
Not only will there be no tax increase, but there is no real estate tax collected in the township.
Joan Cowher, township secretary and treasurer, said the revenue in the township comes from earned income tax and real estate transfer tax.
The township used to have a slight real estate tax, but it hasn’t had one in about 10 or 12 years ago, she said.
The township’s general fund budget includes $515,178 in revenue and $417,524 in expenditures, Cowher said.
Liquid fuels funding is used for paving projects, she said.
The township will decide in the spring what paving projects it will complete in the summer, Cowher said.
The township has no plans to purchase equipment in 2017, she said.
