Philipsburg won’t see tax increase in 2017

Philipsburg Borough Council unanimously adopted the 2017 budget on Monday. It doesn’t include a tax increase.
The balanced general fund budget has revenues and expenditures of $1,002,996, said borough secretary Shelley Walstrom.
Walstrom said about $47,000 of the budget is set for dredging at Cold Stream Dam.
The project is just waiting on permit approval from the state Department of Environmental Protection and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Walstrom said.
The dredging would hopefully be completed by the end of March, she said.
Dredging the dam would allow trout to be stocked in the spring, as previously reported.
Other than work at the dam, there are no major capital projects slated for 2017, Walstrom said.
In addition, borough residents can look forward to a $10 drop on their sewer bills each month.
The monthly rate will be $51, Walstrom said.
The change goes into effect with January usage and will be reflected on the February sewer bill.
Sarah Rafacz: 814-231-4619, @SarahRafacz
Comments