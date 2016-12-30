Osceola Mills intersection sees change in traffic signal, signage

The traffic signal and signage changed Friday at the intersection of Curtin and Stone streets in Osceola Mills borough.
According to a press release from the state Department of Transportation, stop signs were placed on Curtin Street at the intersection and the traffic signal on Stone Street was placed in a temporary yellow flashing mode.
A two-way stop will be enforced on Curtin Street with stop ahead and stop signs and the existing signal flashing red, the release said.
Traffic on Stone Street (state Route 53) will not have to stop, according to the release.
PennDOT will be monitoring the intersection through the spring. New signs are enforceable immediately upon placement, the release said.
