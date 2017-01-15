Driver ejected from vehicle during crash after striking tree

Chris Vaughn, of Houtzdale, was ejected from his car during a vehicle crash on Saturday that occurred as he was traveling north on state Route 153 in Clearfield County.
According to state police at Clearfield, icy conditions caused Vaughn to lose control of the vehicle, which traveled across the southbound lane and off the berm. The car went down an embankment and was overturned upon striking a tree.
Vaughn, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thought to have sustained serious injury and was transported to UPMC Altoona.
He was charged with driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked.
