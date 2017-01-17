Mount Nittany Health opens new location

Mount Nittany Health announced Tuesday the opening of a location in Philipsburg.
Located at 1061 N. Front St., the practice features 12 family medicine practice rooms, an outpatient lab and a space for a future radiology site, according to a Mount Nittany Health release.
The location will also feature specialty services. Dr. Christopher Yingling, a urologist, will work with the practice.
The site will offer additional specialty services for cardiology, infectious disease, endocrinology and nephrology in the future, according to Mount Nittany Health’s website.
The Philipsburg family medicine practice’s hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Roger Van Scyoc: 814-231-4698, @rogervanscy
