Reliance Fire Company seeks new members

Reliance Fire Company in Philipsburg is accepting applications for membership.
Open positions are for firefighters, fire police and social members, according to a post on the company’s Facebook page.
Applicants must be at least 16 years old and have a clean background and child abuse history, according to the post.
Those interested in becoming an active firefighter will have to complete the essentials of firefighting course (about 150 hours) by the end of their first five years as a member, the post said.
Social membership includes fundraising, helping at the station and supplying food and water at the scene of incidents, the post said.
For more information or to apply, visit the station at 319 N. Centre St. in Philipsburg or call 342-2710.
