Driver ejected from car during crash in Rush Township

Brian Stringer, of Philipsburg, was ejected from his Ford Mustang during a Friday crash in Rush Township, according to police.
According to state police at Philipsburg, 22-year-old Stringer was traveling south on state Route 350 when he attempted to pass a tractor-trailer. But as another vehicle was approaching from the left, Stringer quickly changed lanes, losing control of his vehicle as it slid backward onto the eastern berm.
The Mustang reportedly rolled over four times before coming to a final stop. Minor injuries were suspected and Stringer was transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center by Moshannon Valley EMS.
