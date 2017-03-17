Crews respond to Osceola Mills house fire

Crews from Centre and Clearfield county fire companies responded to a blaze Friday in Osceola Mills.
Columbia Fire Company of Osceola Mills’s Chief Jerry Barnett said the call came in at 9:48 a.m. regarding a house fire on the 300 block of Stone Street in the borough.
Firefighters from Houtzdale, Chester Hill Hose Company, Madera and both Reliance and Hope companies of Philipsburg Fire Department kept the fire confined to an upstairs bedroom.
Barnett said the cause of the fire appeared to be electrical.
In addition to fire damage in the affected room, there was also smoke and water damage to the upstairs of the home. The ground floor suffered only water damage.
Barnett said he did not believe the damage constituted a total loss, but did say both the homeowner and the renters were insured.
No injuries to residents or firefighters were reported, although Mountain Top Emergency Medical Service of Sandy Ridge was on the scene.
The American Red Cross will be assisting the residents.
