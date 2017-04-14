Philipsburg Business Incubator adds second tenant

The Philipsburg Business Incubator picked up its second tenant recently, adding barbecue sauce retailer Fire Pit BBQ to the four-office space.
Besides barbecue sauces, Fire Pit BBQ plans to offer side menu options such as potato salad, bacon-wrapped sweet onions and homemade pot pie in the coming months. Owner Justin Hollabaugh, a native of the area, said he’s looking to open a restaurant or retail location in the Philipsburg area in the future.
But the sauces are his pièce de résistance. Hollabaugh decided to start the business after years of hovering over the grill.
“It will be the unique taste of campfire cooking, with smoking aspects and unique flavor profiles,” he said.
The list of flavors includes black rum dipping sauce, Jack Daniels mopping sauce, birch beer barbecue, Thai chili hot sauce and more. Hollabaugh said they’re original creations, and expects them to be available on the market by June. A website is currently under development, he added.
Hollabaugh said he is still working out hours and ways to order.
Fire Pit BBQ joins IT consulting business Jade A Consulting, which moved into the incubator in September.
