Philipsburg store projected to open by mid-summer

The Dollar General store under construction at 124 Walton St. in Philipsburg is anticipated to open by mid-summer, according to the company’s initial timeline.
Laura Somerville, a spokesperson for the company, confirmed the projected timeline, but said the schedule can change based on how construction progresses.
In an email, she said Dollar General generally serves customers within a three- to five-mile radius, or within a 10-minute drive, and takes factors such as demographic trends, competition, traffic patterns and community concerns into consideration when selecting sites.
“When choosing store locations, meeting customers’ needs is Dollar General’s top priority,” Somerville said in an email. “The company looks for places where we can offer customers an easy and convenient shopping choice.”
The store will employ about six to 10 people, she added. It is the chain’s seventh in Centre County.
According to its 2016 annual report, Dollar General opened 900 stores and remodeled 906 locations for the year. The company expects to make investments totaling about $70 million in 2017.
The chain, which sells a range of products from housewares to food and health and beauty products, announced a cash flow of $1.6 billion in 2016, an increase of 15 percent.
