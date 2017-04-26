Philipsburg

April 26, 2017 5:28 PM

Philipsburg construction firm sued for failure to pay wages

For the CDT

WILLIAMSPORT

A Philipsburg construction firm and its owner have been accused of violating the Fair Labor Standards Act in regards to wages paid to employees.

Acting Labor Secretary Edward C. Hugler makes the accusation in a civil suit filed Monday in U.S. Middle District Court against Jack Frost Construction Inc. and its owner, Billy J. Sallurday.

Since at least Nov. 1, 2014, the company has failed to pay foreman, carpenters, helpers and laborers time and a half for hours worked in excess of 40 a week, the suit alleges.

The complaint seeks damages equal to the amount 12 current or former employees are owed, and an injunction prevents continuation of the alleged violations of the law.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Park Forest Middle School hosts health fair

Park Forest Middle School hosts health fair 1:10

Park Forest Middle School hosts health fair
BIACC creates welcome video for Bellefonte area 3:39

BIACC creates welcome video for Bellefonte area
Crews have knocked down a house fire 0:36

Crews have knocked down a house fire

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos