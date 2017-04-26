Philipsburg construction firm sued for failure to pay wages

A Philipsburg construction firm and its owner have been accused of violating the Fair Labor Standards Act in regards to wages paid to employees.
Acting Labor Secretary Edward C. Hugler makes the accusation in a civil suit filed Monday in U.S. Middle District Court against Jack Frost Construction Inc. and its owner, Billy J. Sallurday.
Since at least Nov. 1, 2014, the company has failed to pay foreman, carpenters, helpers and laborers time and a half for hours worked in excess of 40 a week, the suit alleges.
The complaint seeks damages equal to the amount 12 current or former employees are owed, and an injunction prevents continuation of the alleged violations of the law.
Comments