May 16, 2017 5:36 PM

P-O suing other schools in health consortium

By Britney Milazzo

A lawsuit has been filed on behalf of the Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District against several schools within a health consortium in Clearfield County.

“The dispute lies over money paid by the district into the health consortium in Clearfield County that didn’t apply directly to our claims,” P-O Superintendent Gregg Paladina told the CDT. “We are now members of another health consortium with some Centre County school districts. I feel that this dispute will be resolved in a timely manner.”

The resolution to take legal matters was a board decision, he added.

The CDT is working to get public documents regarding the series of lawsuits.

Pittsburgh attorney Ira Weiss, of Weiss Burkardt Kramer, is representing P-O.

  Comments  

