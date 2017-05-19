Windy Hill Village breaks ground on $10 million apartment building

Windy Hill Village, 245 Dogwood Drive in Philipsburg, broke ground Thursday on its Westminster Place expansion, a $10 million project that features 48 apartments for senior living.
Presbyterian Senior Living owns and operates the 55-and-older retirement community. The Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency awarded $7.7 million in tax credits to the organization for the project, a four-story building with 37 one-bedroom and 11 two-bedroom units.
According to a Windy Hill release, the expansion is a “passive house building,” which incorporates sustainable and energy efficient design. Utilities are estimated to cost about $50 a month, the community says, and the building will require 50 percent less energy than with other types of heating and cooling systems.
There are less than 50 passive house designs in the country, according to Windy Hill.
“We’re excited to bring this energy efficient concept to reality, which will insure excellent resident comfort and long-term sustainability with lower operating costs for our current and future residents,” said Jeff Davis, senior vice president and chief financial officer of Presbyterian Senior Living, in a statement. “Passive House is a big step toward our future and the future of senior living.”
Windy Hill is home to 179 residents.
