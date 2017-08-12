Autocross event raises money for Emily Whitehead Foundation

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:39 This is what data sounds like Pause 1:15 'Generational Sins' official teaser trailer 0:28 Parents of Timothy Piazza go to hearing 1:05 Google after viral memo about female programmers: diversity is critical to success 1:47 Tim Bream topic of discussion at Beta Theta Pi preliminary hearing 0:45 Car plows into protesters, then quickly reverses in Charlottesville 3:05 This is what the new Houserville Elementary School will look like 3:14 This is what the Radio Park Elementary School renovation will look like 0:22 First responders clean crash scene 0:22 Authorities investigate scene where man's body was found Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email UMI Performance President Ryan Kirkwood talks about how the car show and autocross event got started. It all began with a car show and drive in about six years ago. This year was the first time an autocross event was held. The two-day event helps benefit the Emily Whitehead Foundation named for a Philipsburg girl diagnosed with cancer in 2010 when she was 5 years old. bmilazzo@centredaily.com

UMI Performance President Ryan Kirkwood talks about how the car show and autocross event got started. It all began with a car show and drive in about six years ago. This year was the first time an autocross event was held. The two-day event helps benefit the Emily Whitehead Foundation named for a Philipsburg girl diagnosed with cancer in 2010 when she was 5 years old. bmilazzo@centredaily.com