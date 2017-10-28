Harvest Fest brings out monsters, vampires and more

Philipsburg was anything but a ghost town on Saturday.
Oh sure, there were ghosts. There were also vampires, killer clowns, evil wizards and one really, really big lab-created monster. That’s what it’s like when you throw a Halloween parade that brings in kids from three school districts.
The Philipsburg Harvest Fest is one of the big “everyone is invited” events for the Philipsburg Revitalization Corporation. The crowd that filled the block on the north end of Front Street included superheroes from Philipsburg-Osceola, fairy princesses from Moshannon Valley and masked creatures from West Branch. Main Street Manager Dana Shoemaker said hundreds of community members turned out for the festivities.
But more than just a chance for the grade-school set to strut their stuff in their scary best, the annual event is really a community activity.
Parents and locals lined the streets waiting for kids to walk by, but before anything started, there was more happening. With the road shut down, people mingled, took pictures, played games and ate hot dogs and halushki. Afterward, kids got in some trick-or-treating a few days early, picking up sweets at local businesses.
“It’s great because it brings people downtown who might not normally be here,” said Rebecca Inlow, of the Rowland Theatre board. “It’s great to see on a Saturday.”
Lori Falce: 814-235-3910, @LoriFalce
Comments