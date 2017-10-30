Vehicle strikes horse in Rush Township

A vehicle sustained minor damage Oct. 20 after a crash with a horse in Rush Township.
A 2001 Chevy Impala was traveling on State Street near the intersection of Chestnut Way in Sandy Ridge at 8:18 a.m. when police say a horse entered the roadway.
According to police, the driver was unable to stop or avoid hitting the horse, and the vehicle sustained minor damage at the 12 o’clock position. No injuries to the two occupants of the vehicle were reported.
Police did not release the name of the driver or the condition of the horse.
From CDT staff reports
